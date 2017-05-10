Hanna, Barr Street traffic restrictions to begin Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two roads in Fort Wayne will have traffic restrictions starting Thursday morning due to construction projects.

Barr Street will have lane restrictions between Main and Wayne Streets downtown. This is to allow crews to work on AEP’s Underground Network Reconstruction Project’s North Phase. Southbound travel on Barr is permitted between Main and Wayne during the project. Work should be completed by May 19th, weather-permitting.

Meanwhile, Hanna Street will be closed starting Thursday between Tillman Road and Bridgeway Circle from 8 am to 5 pm. Crews will be installing a new water line.