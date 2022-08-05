Hancz-Barron receives four life sentences for Zent family murders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Cohen Hancz-Barron was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole Friday by Judge Fran Gull.

Hancz-Barron was found guilty in May of the June 2021 murders of 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her three children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent.

The victims’ family had asked that the death penalty not be used. Gull said at the sentencing that in her mind there was a sufficient case for it.