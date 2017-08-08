Hamilton man hopes to finish daughter’s “bucket list”

HAMILTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Steuben County man is living out his daughter’s unfulfilled goals.

Phil Moser’s daughter Brittany was diagnosed with Addison’s disease in 2015. That’s a disorder that happens when a person’s adrenal glands don’t make enough hormones. She died this year at the age of 32.

Now the Journal Gazette reports the Hamilton man is finishing a “bucket list” she started. Brittany had a list of 20 places she wanted to visit before her passing, and she made it to 13 of them.

Moser says he, his wife, and their other daughter are determined to see Brittany’s journey through… by bringing her ashes with them.