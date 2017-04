NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): One of the co-owners of a popular Fort Wayne restaurant chain died Saturday at his restaurant.

The Journal Gazette reports Sam Hall, one of the sons of the founder of Don Hall’s Restaurants, died while cooking breakfast at the chain’s New Haven location on state road 930.

Sam has two brothers, Bud and Jeff, who will continue operating the chain.

A spokesperson says Sam Hall died doing what he loved: cooking.