Halloween spending to reach a new record

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO): It seems a bit early, because it’s just the beginning of October, but stores already have their Halloween items on display and their trick-or-treating candy on the shelves. And with 179 million Americans slated to partake in Halloween festivities, many have already started stocking up on their costumes, candy and pumpkins.

Turns out, Americans will splurge to the tune of $9.1 billion this year, up from $8.4 billion in 2016 – a record for Halloween spending according to the National Retail Federation. That breaks down to roughly $3.4 billion on costumes, about $2.7 billion on candy and approximately $2.7 billion on decorations.

The total planned Halloween spending per household? $86.13 for Halloween festivities.

Meantime, this year, the top costume for children is reported to be a superhero, while the top pick for adults is a witch.