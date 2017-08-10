Half-price tickets and free motorcycle parking at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is set to host myBMV.com Discount Day today, August 10, at the Indiana State Fair.

Visitors who print and bring the coupon available on myBMV.com will receive half-price admission at the gate.

Stop by the BMV’s mobile branch in Expo Hall that day to renew your license, registration and more.

In addition, Ride Safe Indiana (RSI) Day will take place at the fairgrounds Friday, August 11.

The first 100 motorcyclists who enter through Gate 6 may park for free on Main Street.

RSI is a motorcycle safety program that aims to train motorcyclists and educate motorists throughout the state.

RSI will have a booth available outside Hoosier Lottery Grandstand with information on the motorcycle safety course.