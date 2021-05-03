Habitat For Humanity “Women Build 2021” Officially Underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Habitat For Humanity kicked off its “Women Build” campaign in Southeast Fort Wayne over the weekend and City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers indicates that while Habitat’s mission is vital to the community, this year’s focus on Southeast Fort Wayne gives the section of town a continued boost of new life.

Chambers stated, “With my real-estate background I know that building market rate housing in Southeast Fort Wayne is going to help the entire community. It is time to have an influx of new market rate housing here, and it will be impactful to the surrounding homeowners create that additional value in equity of their homes.”

The online application process for Habitat’ Homeownership Program as a new “Partner Family” officially begins today.

To learn more about the application process, click here.