Habitat For Humanity To build Six Homes With City Partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Six new affordable homes will be built on Fort Wayne’s south side in a partnership between the city and Habitat for Humanity, Mayor Tom Henry announced Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, the city’s Community Development Division will provide $600,000 in federal funding for the construction in the neighborhoods of Oxford, LaRez and Poplar, which are south of downtown. Kelly Lundberg, deputy director of the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said in a statement that the project will help six families.