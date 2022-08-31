H5 avian flu back in Indiana with hobby flock infected

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana) — The H5 avian flu started in February and seemed to come to a temporary end in July. Now, a presumptive positive test in Elkhart County means the virus is back.

A hobby flock of birds in Elkhart County tested positive on Tuesday, August 30th, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. This flock had chickens, ducks and geese.

A presumptive positive test means all of the birds will have to be killed to prevent further spread. The board will establish a quarantine zone and put the flock area through rigorous cleaning and testing. Hobby and commercial flocks are typically infected by wild birds migrating across the United States.

H5 avian flu symptoms include sudden, unexplained death, lethargic birds, misshapen eggs or a decrease in egg production, swelling and purple discoloration around the head. The virus does not affect your food.

This is the statewide summary from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health:

COMMERCIAL POULTRY FLOCKS:

Total number of affected premises = 9

Premises by County/Number of flocks:

Dubois: 4 flocks

Greene: 2 flocks

Elkhart: 3 flocks

HOBBY FLOCKS:

Total number of affected premises = 5

Premises by County/Number of flocks:

Johnson: 1 flock

Allen: 3 flocks

Elkhart: 1 flock

TOTAL NUMBER OF BIRDS AFFECTED:

Commercial Turkeys: 171,224

Commercial Ducks: 19,679