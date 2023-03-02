Gubernatorial Hopeful, Jennifer McCormick Talks Education And More Wednesday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Former state superintendent Jennifer McCormick talked about school funding, child care, standardized testing and other education topics Wednesday evening at the Allen County Public Library. McCormick, a possible gubernatorial hopeful, joined Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, president of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education, for a “public education update” on Wednesday Night.

According to The Journal Gazette, they spoke on and answered questions from more than 50 audience members. Many within the audience are current or were former educators during the festivities at the library’s main branch in downtown Fort Wayne.

Speaking on the subject of this year’s Republican backed budget bill that includes an increase in K-12 funding, McCormick says that it does not mean each district will see a corresponding increase, contending that charter schools and voucher programs will see the relatively larger increase.