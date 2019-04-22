Growth Energy, NAAE Release Curriculum to Promote Biofuels Education in the Classroom

Growth Energy, in partnership with the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE), announced the release of their new curriculum aimed at educating high school students to the world of biofuels. The curriculum is the first industry-supported biofuels curriculum that provides students a guided in-classroom experience and will offer ag educators the tools needed to provide students with an array of technical skills and historical knowledge in biofuels.

“Our one-of-a-kind curriculum offers students a glimpse into the innovative world of biofuels,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Every day, the biofuels industry is working alongside the ag community to provide cleaner fuels and products for American drivers and consumers. We are excited for high school students to experience first-hand the role STEM education plays in our nation’s agriculture and energy and learn through our curriculum how the next generation of biofuels are moving rural America into the future. We are proud to offer this curriculum to our nation’s ag educators and help to foster a new generation of biofuels advocates among the leaders of tomorrow.”

Dr. Wm. Jay Jackman, NAAE executive director, said, “NAAE’s Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) team was pleased to partner with Growth Energy to develop these instructional resources to teach students, and teachers, the important role of biofuels in meeting energy demands for the twenty-first century.”

The curriculum offers agricultural educators a two-week long course with six activities. These activities not only allow students to produce their own biofuel and measure its energy content and emissions, but also give them the technological and historical background to ensure a full understanding of why science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities and biofuels are so important to agricultural innovation.

The curriculum is available for download on Growth Energy’s website here.

Source: Growth Energy