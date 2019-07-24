Growth Energy Campaign Asking Trump to Listen to Rural America

Growth Energy, the nation’s largest ethanol association, launched a new ad campaign that featured a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer talking directly to President Trump. The ad is asking the president to ensure that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers the devastating impact some of its policies are having on family farms. The farmer in the ad spotlight is Scott Henry of Longview Farms in Nevada. He asks the president to continue to listen to rural America. “President Trump has been our greatest champion for ethanol, for family farms, for rural America,” Henry says in the ad. “The unelected bureaucrats in the EPA are rigging the system for oil companies directly on the backs of family farmers.” Henry accuses the EPA of undermining the administration.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says the new ads “put a face to the farm crisis across the country and give a voice to those in rural communities who are most impacted by the EPA’s failure to follow the law.” She says EPA’s recent 2020 RVO proposal failed to account for the 2.6 billion gallons of American biofuel lost because of the indefensibly high number of refinery exemptions granted in recent years. “We’re at a critical junction,” Skor says. “The president has an important decision to make: is he going to let EPA continue down this destructive path, or is he going to stand up for the hardworking farmers he vowed to protect?”

The ads will run in primetime on Fox News in Washington, D.C., and in other states across the country.

Source: NAFB News Service