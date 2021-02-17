GROWMARK Launches myFS Solution Center™ to Improve Customer Profitability

GROWMARK is making it easier for its thousands of customers to interact, and to deliver upon its renowned unsurpassed customer experience digitally, with the launch of myFS Solution Center.

“Our approach is to meet the customer, wherever, however, and whenever they so choose,” says GROWMARK Executive Director of Digital Strategy Keith Milburn. “In the morning, they may call to order fuel, in the afternoon, they may pick up seed, and in the evening, they may be online approving product bookings or paying invoices. Now they can do all of that through myFS Solution Center. Yet this is not about replacing our trusted advisors out there. It’s about enhancing the customer experience.”

myFS Solution Center consists of multiple tools that allow customers to interact directly with their local FS Cooperatives across North America. The platform also allows FS System team members to collaborate directly and instantly with customers on everything from order fulfillment to product recommendations.

“The GROWMARK/FS System is completely customer-centric, and this platform allows us to build on that unsurpassed customer experience digitally,” adds GROWMARK IT Portfolio Manager Jacob Crow. “myFS will also allow us to help customers make more informed and timely choices by pushing out alerts on everything from potential pest outbreaks to real-time application and delivery status.”

More than 30 FS cooperatives have already launched myFS Solution Center for customers, with the remaining cooperatives gearing up for an early 2021 launch. The platform also allows customers to send regular feedback, which will be used to improve the experience further in the coming months. In addition to the robust eBusiness tools available in myFS Solution Center today, many more features will be added in the coming months.

“The GROWMARK/FS System has invested heavily in logistics and distribution in its 90-year history,” adds Milburn. “New digital products such as myFS leverage that advantage over our competitors to deliver a more efficient and customized experience for customers to ultimately improve their profitability.”

Source: GROWMARK news release