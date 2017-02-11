Group protests Dakota Access Pipeline in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of people gathered on the Allen County Courthouse lawn Saturday morning to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Gary Belcher, one of the protesters, says he’s concerned about the impact the pipeline could have on the environment:

“Clean water is one of our major rights in this country, and we’re looking at what’s going on in Flint right now, we’re looking at what’s going on with Fracking,” he says.

Supporters say the pipeline will reduce the United States’ dependence on foreign oil and will also create thousands of jobs. Opponents say the number of jobs left after construction will be significantly less than those created just for the pipeline’s construction, and claim the construction will violate Native American burial grounds.

President Trump recently signed an executive order to advance the pipeline’s construction, carrying oil from North Dakota across four states, to pipelines and refineries in the Midwest.