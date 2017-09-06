Group looks to raise $500,000 for Shepherd’s House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An advocacy group is hoping to help a Fort Wayne shelter for homeless military veterans raise a half-million dollars in funding.

The group, called Friends of Shepherd’s House, is planning a press conference for next Wednesday to give details on a fundraising, public awareness, and government relations campaign, according to the Journal Gazette.

The House almost lost all of its federal funding for next fiscal year, until a last-minute, one-year grant extension from the VA was approved last month.

The group is hoping the campaign will assure that the faith-based shelter can support future residents for at least another year, should the VA not approve next year’s funding request.