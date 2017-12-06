Group launches push for Aquatic Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A grassroots initiative aimed at building a regional, full-service aquatics center in Allen County has launched its initial planning phases for the project.

Inside Indiana Business reports the Northern Indiana Aquatics Center Foundation is actively seeking a major donor and sponsors for the proposed facility.

If built, it’ll support competitive swimming and diving, learn-to-swim to masters swim programs, general aquatics fitness, adaptive aquatics, and physical therapy. Specifically, the center is being designed and promoted as an aquatics destination, serving all of northern Indiana as well as partnering with any local groups looking to develop an aquatics program.

The project has already gotten affirmation from a feasibility study, and the endorsement of the Southwest Allen County School District.

“We are both pleased and encouraged by the efforts of NIACF to build a community aquatic center of this caliber,” said Dr. Philip Downs, superintendent of SACS. “The current Summit Natatorium is not only limited in size and scope, but also is in need of significant maintenance that will require equally significant financial investment. This proposed natatorium will enable SACS to lease space for its growing aquatics program, ultimately creating a financial savings for the district and its taxpayers.”

The facility would offer spectator seating for 1,500. Learn more here.