Group asks for investigation into possible racial bias in triple shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Was a fatal shooting in Fort Wayne last week a hate crime?

Two 19-year-olds were killed and a third victim seriously hurt after 32-year-old Joseph Bossard allegedly opened fire outside a gas station last Wednesday.

He’s been charged with murder and aggravated battery, but local activist group ChangeMakers tells the Journal Gazette they’re asking officials to look into possible racial motivations behind the attack.

The father of one of the victims has said that he feels they were specifically targeted because of their skin color. The victims were Black; Bossard is caucasian.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, but court documents say the three got into an argument with Bossard, who left the store, then came back with a gun and fired at their car.