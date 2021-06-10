Groundbreaking neuroscience procedure at Ohio State gives new hope for Parkinson’s Patients

Columbus, Oh. (WOWO) Neurosurgeons at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are the first in the nation to implant a new, deep brain stimulation or D-B-S device that’s designed to help improve the quality of life for patients with Parkinson’s Disease.

The system is FDA approved to treat patients dealing with Parkinson’s, essential tremor and epilepsy and uses a small pacemaker like device embedded under the skin of the chest to send electrical signals to the part of the brain that controls movement.

A 62 year old teacher was the first recipient of the device and said she’s looking forward to being able to drink coffee without spilling it and to writing her name legibly.