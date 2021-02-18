Ground broken on landmark Superior Street development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The face of Superior Street will be changing dramatically over the next two years, as the Riverfront at Promenade Park project rises from a once-vacant lot.

Mayor Tom Henry was joined yesterday by developer Rex Barrett of Barrett & Stokley along with other officials to officially break ground for the near 90 million dollar development on the northeast corner of Superior and Harrison.

The six-story mixed use building will include 200 apartments, seven townhomes, a 900 space parking garage – 30-thousand square feet of office space and 15 thousand square feet of new retail. The city has worked closely with the Indianapolis-based development firm on this private investment since 2019.

“We are excited about how The Riverfront at Promenade Park will help move riverfront development forward,” said Rex Barrett of Barrett & Stokely. “The City of Fort Wayne is doing incredible things on the development front and they have been wonderful to work with.”

“The Riverfront at Promenade Park sends a strong message that the private sector believes in Fort Wayne and our community’s vision for riverfront development,” said Mayor Henry. “I continue to be encouraged by the progress and momentum we’re experiencing. It truly is our time.”

Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development said: “It has been great working with the Barrett and Stokely team to put this project together,” said Townsend. “Their philosophy about building, owning and managing their developments long-term make them a good fit for our community.”

“This project would not be possible without the partnership between the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Fort Wayne City Council, the Allen County Commissioners and the Capital Improvement Board,” Townsend said. “The Downtown Trust also helped facilitate the property transfer.”

The garage is expected to be completed in early 2022 and the apartments and commercial space in early 2023.

The site had been used for some time as public parking for Promenade Park. Officials said that in May or June of this year, the former Rescue Mission on Superior will be demolished, and the entire lot will be used for parking for Promenade Park.