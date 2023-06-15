Ground broken on FWA’s east terminal project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Ground was broken Thursday at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) for the East Terminal Expansion and Renovation Project.

FWA, along with Clayco, broke ground on Project Gateway’s $70 million, 35,000 square foot project.

The project will continue renovations at the airport already completed. The West Terminal project recently completed construction last month.

Clayco will serve as the design and architecture firm for the project, that will include relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level, an expanded TSA checkpoint, relocating the airport restaurant, and creating a new frequent flyer lounge.