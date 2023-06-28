Ground broken for Franke Park expansions and improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ground is broken for improvements and expansions to Franke Park.
Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, community leaders, funding partners along with Indiana Department of Natural Resources (INDR) and Great Lakes Commission representatives celebrated the beginning of phase one of the Franke Park Renaissance Master Plan with a ground-breaking ceremony.
Phase one will include the following highlights:
- New winding, tree-lined entrance from Goshen Road.
- New bridge over Spy Run Creek.
- New enclosed rentable pavilion with capacity for 400 people with parking.
- Paved multi-use trail, thoughtful vehicular circulation and connection to residential neighborhoods in SW corner of park.
- Improvements to the mountain bike and hiking trails.