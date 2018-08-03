Ground breaks on new Angola hotel

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): For the first time in decades, construction is underway on a new hotel in Angola.

The $12-million project to build a Wingate by Wyndham hotel at the Angola Innovation Park should be wrapped up by next spring.

The developers say the 99-room hotel will be near the US 20 and I-69 interchange, and the goal is for the hotel to help the Innovation Park develop as a major community and economic asset.

The Park is split into two sections: the first includes commercial and retail projects, and the second will serve as a hub for “innovation and regional growth,” according to Inside Indiana Business.