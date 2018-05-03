Ground beef recall, may contain hard plastic pieces

INDIANA, (WOWO) – A beef recall could affect products in Indiana.

North Carolina-based company JBS USA is recalling over 35,000 pounds of ground beef that may contain blue hard plastic pieces.

Some of the ground beef packages produced on March 22 of this year were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and have a Kroger label.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses so far, but if you find you have beef with “EST. 34176” in the USDA mark of inspection, throw it away or return it to the store.

Here is the full list of affected products: