Grosjean to Andretti plus Ilott, Askew and Kimball Land Rides

This week’s episode: Romain Grosjean is reportedly heading to Andretti Autosport for 2022. Callum Ilott will debut in IndyCar with Juncos Hollinger Racing at Portland, Oliver Askew is set to run the final three races of the season at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Charlie Kimball will run the season finale at Long Beach with A.J. Foyt Racing. Plus, Jimmie Johnson completes his oval test at Texas Motor Speedway and could debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a test next month.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
