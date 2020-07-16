Greater Fort Wayne makes new push for local diversity efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s chief economic development organization is taking steps to increase diversity for local businesses.

Greater Fort Wayne Incorporated has announced four initiatives to increase diversity and inclusion efforts for businesses throughout Fort Wayne and Allen County. GFW Vice President of Community and Corporate Impact, Brenda Gerber-Vincent, tells WOWO News it’s well past time for such a move:

“We have made efforts, and good strides, in the right direction… but it hasn’t been enough,” she said in an interview on Fort Wayne’s Morning News.

They’re expanding the Leadership Fort Wayne Expansion initiative by adding eight additional seats for leaders of underrepresented communities, holding a series of webinars to assist businesses with diversity and inclusion education, and expanding the Bridge Program for new entrepreneurs.

