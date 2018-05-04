Greater Fort Wayne CEO steps down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Greater Fort Wayne Inc. CEO Eric Doden announced Friday that he is stepping down effective the end of this year.

Doden plans to return back to the private sector. He has served as CEO for the past three years.

“The reasons for this change in my life are multiple: I have a passion for operating, coaching, and mentoring in my private-sector ventures, and I have been on a leave of absence from Domo Development for six years. In fairness to my partners, it is time for me to be more fully engaged in our business,” Doden said. “The demands of being the CEO of GFW Inc. are relentless, and I look forward to spending more time with my wife and best friend, Maci, and our five children.”

Doden will work on recruiting companies to Allen County and the transition process for the remainder of his tenure.

Doden also named Executive VP of Economic Development John Urbahns as the head person for the Electric Works project.