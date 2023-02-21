Grants Awarded By I&M To Spur Job Growth And Economic Development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Michigan Power is awarding more than $125,000 in grants to 11 organizations and communities to help spur job growth and boost economic activity. I&M is awarding grants through two programs: property development and initiatives grants.

I&M tells Inside Indiana Business that its property development grants “help identify and prepare properties for future business and industrial uses,” while its initiatives grants support economic development organizations as they launch new programs to highlight their communities and attract new business and expansion.

A full list of recipients can be viewed here.