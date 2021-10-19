Grant County woman killed in dog attack

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Grant County woman was killed in a dog attack Monday afternoon.

Officials were called to the 300 block of High Street in Matthews at 2:12 p.m. on a report of a dog bite.

The woman’s son said he was in the back bedroom of his home when he heard loud screams from the living room. He then reported that he found the family dog, a pit bull, had attacked his mother, Kathleen Bertram, 69. She was reportedly sitting on a chair in the living room holding her three-year-old granddaughter when she fell from the chair and the granddaughter screamed. That’s when the pit bull attacked Bertram, biting her neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

The pit bull was still actively aggressive and was tranquilized and was removed from the home.