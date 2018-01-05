Grant County police investigate case of dog locked in crate outdoors, left to die

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Grant County want to know who left a dog, locked in a crate, to die in the cold this week.

A Marion resident walking through the woods, near River Blvd. and Vine Street, discovered the crate, covered with a blanket and containing a bowl of food, on Wednesday.

The dog, believed to be a pit bull mix, was already dead, and police believe it had been abandoned, but have no idea how long the dog had been there.

Marion Animal Care and Control is also investigating, and there’s a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.