Grant County police arrest teens for threats against school

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana): Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after they threatened to “shoot up” Madison-Grant Jr./Sr. High School.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department started investigating Monday night when they received a tip that the students warned others to not show up to class on Tuesday.

The school helped provide addresses to the students, where police interviewed the teens, who both admitted to making the threats, and arrested them.

They are each charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon against a school, which is a Level 5 felony.