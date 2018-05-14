Grant County officials searching for wanted man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Crime Stoppers of Grant County is asking for the public’s help in finding Joseph Floriana Jr.

He is wanted on active warrants for corrupt business influence, seven counts of theft, and three counts of failure to appear. Floriana, 36, is 5’5″ and about 160 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in his arrest or indictment. You can always report tips anonymously. You can also report tips here.