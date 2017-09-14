Grant County officers make 11 arrests in enforcement blitz

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Grant County Traffic Safety Partnership issued 109 citations and made 11 arrests during the national enforcement blitz Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Nationwide, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, and law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to impaired driving:

Designate, or be, a sober driver.

Use public transportation.

Call a cab or a ride-sharing service.

Celebrate at home or a place where you can stay until sober.

If you spot an impaired driver out on the road, turn off the road and call 911. Signs of impaired driving include: