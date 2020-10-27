Grant County murder trial put on hold due to COVID-19

GRANT COUNTY (WOWO): The murder trial of Amanda Carmack was put on hold after positive COVID-19 tests.

On Oct. 22, someone involved in the trial reported a coronavirus exposure according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

They were excused and later tested positive over the weekend. Staff, attorneys and jurors were all tested Monday, with two others testing positive.

The trial will be on hold until Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Carmack is accused of strangling her 10-year-old stepdaughter Skylea and hiding her body in a shed last summer.