Grant County man wanted on multiple active warrants

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on multiple active warrants.

Dion Welton, 56, is wanted on active warrants for two counts of fraudulent or deceitful act in the offer, sale or purchase of a security, two counts of unlawful sale of security and one count of corrupt business influence. Welton is approximately 6’1″ tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

If you have any information on Welton’s whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 765-262-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads in Welton’s arrest or indictment. You can also go to p3tips.com. Tips can remain anonymous.