Grant County man shoots apparent intruder

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Grant County are investigating after a man reportedly shot and killed a home intruder.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News the man called 911 at about 1 pm Monday, saying he had shot and killed someone inside his home in the 6100 block of 500 East Road.

Officers from Gas City and Fairmount also responded to the call.

They found a white man lying on the floor near the back door, with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people found outside the home were taken into custody. The case is still under investigation.