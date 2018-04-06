Grant County man charged with animal cruelty

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A man from Marion is facing animal cruelty charges stemming from a domestic dispute.

Police say 23-year-old Justin Sollars was arrested for domestic battery on Dec. 23, 2017. Sollars and his girlfriend split up, but later resumed their relationship in Feb. 2018.

When the girl broke off the relationship in late March, she asked to have possession of a dog named Shorty. Sollars refused and police say he later caused various injuries to the dog on March 27th, at one point allegedly beating him until he was unconscious.

Sollars was arrested yesterday and Shorty was taken to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, where he’s now safe.

Click here to find out how to help with Shorty’s medical costs.