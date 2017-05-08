Grant County man arrested for child molestation

By Darrin Wright -
("Jail Cells" by My Southborough, CC BY-ND 2.0)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation by the Indiana State Police led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Swayzee man on a felony charge of child molestation.

Detective Michelle Jumper started an investigation after getting a tip fro mthe Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a Miami County girl had possibly been molested. Police say the investigation revealed that Kevin Brown had apparently molested the then 12-year-old girl at a Miami County home between August 1st, 2015 and January 31st, 2016.

Brown surrendered to police yesterday. He is in custody at the Miami County Jail.

