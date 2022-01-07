Grant County inmate dies

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says an inmate died Friday morning.

A medical emergency was reported to jail staff at 7:09 a.m. An ambulance was called for Robert E. Lowe, 58 with a last known address in Gas City. He was taken to Marion Health where he later died.

Lowe had been incarcerated at the jail since Jan. 15, 2021. His pre-trial charges were two counts each of child molesting, neglect of a dependent, sexual misconduct with a minor and child seduction-sexual intercourse.

An investigation is still ongoing. Any further information will be released by the Indiana State Police.