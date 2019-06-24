Grant County deputies searching for wanted man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a man wanted for strangulation and child molesting.

Carnelius Williams, 19, is approximately 6’1″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. You can also report online at p3tips.com.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of Williams.