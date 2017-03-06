Grant County Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Heroin Dealers

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Grant County are reaching out for help tracking down heroin dealers.

The Grant County Crime Stoppers is asking the public to call in any information they have on area heroin dealers, citing an “unprecedented” number of drug overdoses in the county last week.

Coordinator Kyle Beal tells our Partners in News at ABC21 that dealers are selling to people’s friends and family members, and putting others in danger in the process. They’re offering up to $1,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest, and all callers remain anonymous.

You can call 765-662-TIPS if you have any info to pass along.