Grant County Crime Stoppers need help tracking sex offender

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Grant County Crime Stoppers need your help in locating a wanted sex offender.

Ronald Law, 50, is wanted on two Grant County warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and for failure to possess a valid license or ID as a sex offender.

Law is described as white, approximately 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 218 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Law can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.