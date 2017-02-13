Grant County Crime Stoppers need help locating wanted man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Grant County Crime Stoppers need your help locating a wanted man.

47-year-old Robert McMinn is wanted on a Grant County warrant for two counts of Child Molesting. He’s described as white, approximately 5’01” tall and weighs about 152 pounds.

If you know where McMinn can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.