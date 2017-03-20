Grant County Crime Stoppers need help finding wanted man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Crime Stoppers division in Grant County need your help locating a man wanted on a Marion City Court warrant for Failure to Appear.

Michael Garcia, 36, is also wanted for questioning regarding a theft the Grant County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating. Garcia is described as approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

If you know where Garcia can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477. The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.