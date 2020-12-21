Grant County crash ends with suicide

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in Grant County.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the Indiana State Police is investigating the death of 32-year-old Amanda Elbert. She was the passenger in a car that crashed into a utility pole just northeast of the Gas City Speedway at about 8:15am Saturday.

When officers arrived they found her in the vehicle, but the driver had apparently run away. She then fatally shot herself after an officer had put her in his police car to stay warm.

Police are investigating both why she killed herself and where the driver went.