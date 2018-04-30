Grant County bank back on “Endangered” landmark list

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A building in Grant County is among the 10 “Most Endangered” landmarks in Indiana.

The nonprofit preservation group called Indiana Landmarks has released its annual list of the 10 Most Endangered Places in the state, and the Marion National Bank Building is on the list. It’s a repeat appearance, as it was on last year’s list as well.

The building has a leaking roof, a destabilized terra cotta molding that has pieces falling off onto the sidewalk below, and it’s missing copper plumbing pipes thanks to thieves.

The group says an L.A. investor owns the building but hasn’t invested in repairs.

