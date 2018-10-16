Grant County 2-year-old accidentally shot by 3-year-old brother

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A two-year-old Grant County boy was injured after being shot by his three-year-old brother yesterday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Creston Drive in Marion Monday at 11am on word that the child had accidentally shot his brother in the right shoulder.

The bullet exited the child’s body and ended up lodged in a wall. He was treated at a hospital in Indianapolis and is recovering at home.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve never been called to the home before, and the parents are cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. Police have not divulged how the boy got access to a gun.