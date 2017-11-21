Grant allows FWPD to hire seven new police officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thanks to a grant issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, funding is being awarded to 179 law enforcement agencies across the nation and that includes the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The Summit City received $875,000 through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS. With the funding, the Fort Wayne Police Department will be able to hire seven addition police officers.

U.S. Attorney Kirsch said, “We are pleased that the Northern Indiana Police Departments of Fort Wayne and Lafayette received funding to hire more officers. We have always and will continue to focus on cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement in our fight against crime.”

Each agency received additional points on their applications based on their willingness to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, according to a statement issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The complete list of award recipients can be found here.