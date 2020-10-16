Grandfather pleads guilty in toddler’s cruise ship death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): The grandfather of an Indiana toddler who died after falling from a cruise ship window back in July 2019 has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in a plea deal.

Salvatore Anello won’t serve any prison time over the death of Chloe Weigand, who fell to her death as he held the 18-month-old up to what he says he thought was a glass window that was actually open.

The family is still suing Royal Caribbean over the incident, but their attorney adds that the decision to plead guilty, while “incredibly difficult,” was also “in the best interests of the family.”

Anello says he was “horribly wrong about” his surroundings and that the situation will always haunt him.