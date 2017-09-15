Grand reopening of Apple Glen Walmart brings improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter on Apple Glen Blvd. today at the grand reopening.

Store improvements include:

State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays

New Walmart MoneyCenter

Addition of 10 new self-checkouts at the front of the store, bringing the total to 18

Enhanced infants department with strollers at floor level

Walmart Pickup conveniently located near front of the store

Refreshed pharmacy with new consultation room and additional service lanes

New tool department with a new looked and added variety of tools

New lights in produce and grocery

Wider aisles and lower fixtures for an improved store flow and easier navigation

“We’re excited for everyone to come see how we are helping give time back to our customers with a new and improved shopping experience,” said Store Manager Brock Heyneman in a press release.