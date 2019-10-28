Grand Jury returns no indictment in 8-year-old’s death

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Tippecanoe woman who hit and killed an 8-year-old Warsaw boy with her car.

Gideon Cook was hit by a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Raven Loubert while he was crossing the street at Husky Trail back in June.

The Jury decided upon a “No Bill,” which means that no indictment for the offense of reckless homicide will be issued.

According to a news release from the Warsaw Police Department, due to law requiring confidentiality of grand jury proceedings, no information can be disclosed of the presentation details to the grand jury and the reasons for the grand jury’s decision.